Triple Talaq: Bollywood Celebs React On Supreme Court’s Decision

Bollywood celebrities including Shabana Azmi, Rishi Kapoor and others have reacted on the decision made by the Supreme Court in the matter of Triple Talaq!

This Tuesday witnessed a historic decision made by the Supreme Court of India. The Indian Judiciary has finally passed its verdict in the matter of Triple Talaq. It has declared the practice as unconstitutional bringing a wave of joy in all the Muslim women. While there were some who were against the decision made, there were many who celebrated it. Our Bollywood celebs also reacted on the reform that has come in.

Many of the B-town celebs have tweeted expressing their thoughts on the new law. The veteran actress Shabana Azmi tweeted saying, “I welcome the Supreme Court judgement on instant Triple Talaq. It’s a victory 4 brave Muslim women who hve waged battle against it for years.”

Another veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his outspoken nature on Twitter, wrote, “Film Prem Rog commented on the widow remarriage, the Government nullifies a decadent old system of triple Talaq! Congrats Woman emancipation.”

Other B-town celebs like Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Dia Mirza and Kabir Bedi also expressed their personal opinions on the same. They all took to Twitter reacting on the judgement. Check out their tweets here:

Even the small screen stars were happy as well as proud on the decision made. The TV actor Gautam Rode tweeted saying, “A verdict that I am proud of India! A verdict which was much needed! Ending #TripleTalaq shall lead towards equality! #SupremeCourt.”

Luv S Sinha, who got famous from the daily soap Badtameez Dil was also among the many who reacted. He tweeted, “Good to read that #TripleTalaq has been deemed unconstitutional. A victory for Muslim women and a another step towards equality.”