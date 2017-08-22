TROLLED: Deepika Padukone Attacked On Social Media For Bizzare Airport Look

Actress Deepika Padukone spotted a rather unconventional look recently and was trolled over social media

Deepika Padukone recently was seen in an interesting outfit that has received some praise and more of backlash. The retro inspired look, a colour block button down shirt and flared jeans have caused quite the uproar.

Deepika Padukone was seen at the airport in a half – half button down shirt and a pair of denim. The shirt was half gingham print and another half of a pale blue pastel. The actress completed the bizarre look with a pair of black cat eyeglasses.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Fans are appalled at the actress’s dressing style and are accusing her of trying to be influenced by boyfriend Ranveer Singh’s quirky fashion statements. There were quite a few references made involving her boyfriend Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his crazy fashion styles.

Despite so many years of relationship, Deepika and Ranveer are still not getting married. Clearly, Deepika has commitment issues 👇 pic.twitter.com/bGIwMqJRqw — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 17, 2017

Ranveer:- You don’t really love me

Deepika:- I really do

Ranveer:- Prove it…:!!!

Deepkia:- pic.twitter.com/eTLcPsbtpK — Neej Negandhi (@NeejNegandhi) August 17, 2017

Even Game of Thrones references were made that gave Ranveer Singh the powers to change into Arya Stark

Ranveer Singh is basically Arya Stark who can change himself to Deepika Padukone. pic.twitter.com/RPO8m4Cf5A — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 17, 2017

Some even brought out handling career decisions through this confusing shirt

When you pass both Medical & Engineering Entrance Exam but can’t decide which one to choose pic.twitter.com/T1r0LYSQqH — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) August 17, 2017

If “girls thoughts” had been a shirt pic.twitter.com/DTD6p2OxiS — Sed lyf😢 (@nekvinder) August 17, 2017

One fan even made a reference to Deepika Padukone’s ex Ranbir Kapoor and her current beau Ranveer Singh and their outfits.

When you can’t choose between Your Ex & Your current boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/Som1K20BQ8 — … (@Sarcastic_Raj) August 18, 2017

When you are not sure if you want to order Chicken Biryani or Mutton Biryani, so you order half-plates of both. pic.twitter.com/VA0FnISpNR — Appurv Gupta#GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) August 19, 2017

And one fan straight up tweeted what actually happened.

Side effects of ranveer singh pic.twitter.com/YArndY9ys0 — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) August 17, 2017

Deepika Padukone will be seen in her upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ with actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The movie is slated for a November release this year and is said to be a big-budget film. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

We must say, Deepika Padukone has stolen the spotlight from Ranveer Singh in the fashion department.

Watch Video : Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone Arrive Together For Ritesh Sidhwani Birthday Bash