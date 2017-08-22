TROLLED: Deepika Padukone Attacked On Social Media For Bizzare Airport Look

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone spotted a rather unconventional look recently and was trolled over social media

Deepika Padukone recently was seen in an interesting outfit that has received some praise and more of backlash. The retro inspired look, a colour block button down shirt and flared jeans have caused quite the uproar.

Deepika Padukone was seen at the airport in a half – half button down shirt and a pair of denim. The shirt was half gingham print and another half of a pale blue pastel. The actress completed the bizarre look with a pair of black cat eyeglasses.

Fans are appalled at the actress’s dressing style and are accusing her of trying to be influenced by boyfriend Ranveer Singh’s quirky fashion statements. There were quite a few references made involving her boyfriend Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his crazy fashion styles.

Even Game of Thrones references were made that gave Ranveer Singh the powers to change into Arya Stark

Some even brought out handling career decisions through this confusing shirt

One fan even made a reference to Deepika Padukone’s ex Ranbir Kapoor and her current beau Ranveer Singh and their outfits.

And one fan straight up tweeted what actually happened.

Deepika Padukone will be seen in her upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ with actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The movie is slated for a November release this year and is said to be a big-budget film. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

We must say, Deepika Padukone has stolen the spotlight from Ranveer Singh in the fashion department.

