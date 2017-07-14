TROLLED AGAIN! This Time Its Deepika Padukone For Being Too Skinny

Deepika Padukone is the new target of the trollers for being too skinny!

It seems like trolling the Bollywood celebs has become a new trend amongst the common mass. Every now and then we see some or the other film star being trolled by the people. Especially the Bollywood actresses are very often body shamed.

It does not really matter whether you are fat or thin. People will find a reason to criticise you and your body. The same thing has happened with the B-town Deepika Padukone. While the actress has got an ample amount of fans and well-wishers, even she is not being spared from the troll trend.

The actress recently shot for the ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine. While she was posing in black slip dress with a diamond necklace, the black and white cover was giving her an intense look. But we guess that the cover picture did not go well with the common people.

@vanityfair @vanityfairuk A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

As soon as DP shared the snap on her Instagram handle, people started body-shaming her for being too skinny. People started saying that she is starving herself. Some advised her to start having food, while some others just criticised her body!

Body shaming is nothing new in the Bollywood industry. The audience has been doing it since forever, as earlier also many actresses have become the target of such body-shamers. Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Lisa Haydon are some to name a few.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently working on the film ‘Padmavati’. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’ ‘Padmavati’ is a period drama, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film is currently on the floors. It is expected to release in the festive season of Diwali, this year.