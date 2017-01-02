The Truth Behind Malaika Arora Khan’s 10 Crore Alimony Demand REVEALED!

After news of Malaika Arora Khan demanding Rs 10-Rs 15 crore as alimony from husband Arbaaz Khan came into rounds, SpotboyE carried a report declaring, “Rs 10 crore minimum is what Malaika wants. And she will not settle for anything lesser. Their son Arhaan might continue to stay with Malaika after the divorce, which is likely to come about in May 2017. But that would again depend on a lot of things, which includes how quickly Arbaaz and Malaika come to a common point as far as terms and conditions of their financial settlements are concerned.” The reports also claimed how Arbaaz has agreed to pay the said amount over a given period of time.

But the sources of PINKVILLA has rubbished all the rumours and revealed, “Malaika hasn’t demanded any alimony from Arbaaz as yet. They are very much on cordial terms and are still working out a way to separate on an amicable note.”

The couple had first announced of their separation through a joint statement in March 2016 saying, “The truth is, we have taken a break, but that doesn’t mean people can presume, assume and speculate things of such malicious nature. We are taking out time to figure out our lives… Yes, it’s true that we are separated, but where our lives go and what transpires between us, it is for us to decide. Wherever it goes from here, we will talk about it when we are ready to. We are not separated because of a third random person, like there were stories of a friendship between a businessman and Malaika. Nor was it about his family disapproving of her lifestyle, nor does she feel that her husband is not financially stable. She is not crying on her brother-in-law Salman’s shoulders, asking him to help.”

While the couple are expected to get legally divorced in May 2017 they were recently spotted celebrating their New Year’s Eve together in Goa.