Tubelight Debacle: Director Kabir Khan Finally Speaks About Salman Khan Starrer Film’s Failure

When Tubelight failed to do well at the box-office, the director was not seen around but now he has opened up about his feelings regarding the movie’s box office performance.

Tubelight was expected to be one of the best movies of 2017 but it failed to be so. It was disheartening for the makers and everyone associated with the film. Only Salman Khan himself was unfazed. He did seem to be least affected by the movie’s low performance at the box office. On the other hand, the director of the movie Kabir Khan was nowhere to be seen so that people can know about his feelings regarding the movie’s debacle.

Now, the director has at last decided to answer the questions rather than ignoring them. In an interview with PTI Kabir says, “I am disappointed. “You make a film with a lot of love and conviction and if it doesn’t do well the way it was expected to do, it’s disheartening.” The filmmaker also says that the movie will be very close to his heart despite its low performance at the box office.

He even talked about the movie being compared to Bajrangi Bhaijaan which did very well and even was appreciated by the critics. He said, “We can’t expect every film to do the business like Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Every film of mine is put against ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and it is unfair. I am extremely proud of Tubelight. It’s too early to analyse what went wrong with the film. Maybe people were not able to identify with the character of Salman. But I was happy with what Salman did and even he was playing this part”.

On the professional front, it was earlier reported that the filmmaker will work with Hrithik Roshan after Tubelight, though no details have been received regarding the movie or the cast of the same movie.