Tubelight Poster: Is This The Real Reason Behind Shoes Hanging Around Salman Khan’s Neck?

There is something very interesting about Salman Khan’s Tubelight poster that has gone unnoticed.

The promotions for Salman Khan’s much-talked film, Tubelight have finally kick-started. The makers of the film recently unveiled two teaser posters featuring Salman Khan. The second poster sees the actor in an innocent look with shoes dangling around his shoulders. The poster also sees a war scene right below Salman Khan’s shot. Well, Salman is not the only highlight of the poster. Yes, the war scene below also sees his brother Sohail Khan running with a gun.

As per media reports, the shoes dangling around Salman Khan’s shoulder has an interesting story behind it. The shoes are reportedly based on Sohail Khan’s character, which Salman will be seen carrying them throughout the movie while searching for his brother. Sounds exciting?

Today morning, Salman Khan took to Twitter and captioned the poster as, “Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team.

Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team . pic.twitter.com/BXjkn0Xc9m — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 20, 2017

Tubelight sees Salman Khan’s third collaboration with his close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan. The film is based on 1962 Sino-Indian War. Produced by Salman Khan Films, starring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Movie is directed by Kabir Khan. The film will release in theaters on June 23rd, 2017.