Tubelight: Salman Khan Celebrates The Release Of His Movie By Cutting A Tubelight Cake

The whole team of Tubelight celebrated the release with family and friends.

The recent release of Salman Khan’s film Tubelight has garnered many positive reviews and it seems that the cast along with director Kabir Khan is already anticipating the movie to be a blockbuster. The team has tried to promote the movie by every source possible and is hoping for it to do good at the box office.

A mini-bash was organized by the team in order to celebrate the successful release of the movie on June 23rd. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma posted some pictures of the party on her Instagram handle. In one pic, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Kabir Khan are seen enjoying the delicious birthday cake. Arpita captioned the picture as: ”About Last Night! @beingsalmankhan @sohailkhanofficial @kabirkhank.”

About Last Night ! @beingsalmankhan @sohailkhanofficial @kabirkhankk A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

👍@tiernom.patisserie tubelight cake ! Loved it! A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Crazy people !!! A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Another image posted by Arpita showed the birthday cake which was very grand and had stills of the movie, so it was named the Tubelight cake. She also uploaded a pic of herself with some friends. Whether the movie will succeed to impress the audiences can’t be said so early, but the celebrations and the cake are very impressive and yummy.

