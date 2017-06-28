After Tubelight, Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Will Share Screen Space Again In This Film!

After Shah Rukh Khan’s guest appearance in Tubelight, Salman Khan to play a cameo in SRK’s next?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo in Salman Khan’s recently released film Tubelight. Fans were quite excited to see them together on the silver screen after almost 15 years. Well, their bromance has been growing with each passing day and fans they might just have reason to rejoice again.

According to media reports, Salman Khan may be seen in a cameo in Aanand L Rai’s film which will have Shah Rukh playing a dwarf. Shah Rukh Khan told DNA, “There is a guest appearance in Aanand’s film that I’d like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him to play the role.”

When further asked if Salman Khan will be playing himself in the film, SRK said, “Whether he is playing himself or not, just like Gogo Pasha’s role, we will keep it a secret till the end.”

Shah Rukh Khan then also added saying that nothing is confirmed yet, as he hasn’t spoken to Salman about it. “I am going to speak to him when we get time. Salman and I only meet at 3 am, so we have to wait for the apt time,” he joked.

Now it remains to see if Salman Khan agrees doping cameo in SRK starrer. We are quite excited for this already.

Aanand L Rai’s film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the main leads.

