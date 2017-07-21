Tweet Review: Did Konkana Sen Sharma’s Lipstick Under My Burkha Impress Audience?

The much-hyped film Lipstick Under My Burkha has finally released and here’s how audience have reacted

Lipstick Under My Burkha, which is a story about four women has released today at the Box Office along with Tiger Shroff’s ‘Munna Michael’ and Hollywood film ‘Dunkirk’. The Konkana Sen Sharma starrer Lipstick Under My Burkha is competing along with other two different genres films at the Box Office this weekend.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, it’s a story about four women- Shireen (Konkona Sen Sharma), Usha (Ratna Pathak Shah), Leela (Aahana Kumra) and Rihana (Plabita Borthakur) who are searching for freedom but are not feeling fully free because of certain restrictions.

The film has been in the limelight for all the wrong and right reasons before the release. The film had been under the radar of Censor Board for women objectification and bold scenes in the film. On the other hand, the film has created right buzz for its powerful storyline line and positive reviews from the critics and Bollywood fraternity. The issues of women sufferance and empowerment have an interesting approach towards the film.

Lipstick Under My Burkha has received low opening at the Box Office in the morning shows but is expected to show a good growth in the evening and night shows.

Only the positive word of mouth will help the film through the weekend and weekdays. So is audience impress with the film? Here’s how Twitterati have reacted after watching the film today:

Saw #LipstickUnderMyBurkha true story of urban middle class females. Realistic and not against any religion. Tell of females between 18-55 — Harshil (@RjHarshil) July 21, 2017

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha is mirror of our society — Akshay (@Akshayjoshi87) July 21, 2017

This was my ever first day first show! Simply brilliant! #LipstickUnderMyBurkha Go watch it 😊 @alankrita601 — Pracheta Budhwar (@PrachetaB) July 21, 2017

Aur Rosy ne chaukhat se baahar challang laga di. Simply loved the end!! Well done @alankrita601 ! #LipstickUnderMyBurkha — SSM (@SwatySMalik) July 21, 2017

Power to @alankrita601 for directing it the way she has. The woman sure has balls. #LipstickUnderMyBurkha — Swarna. (@goofyloony) July 21, 2017

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha after a long time a subject treatd so beautifully… flawless movie. Bt as alwys “female movie” so hd 2 go wtch alone — Swati (@Stweeder) July 21, 2017

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha itna hype nikla kuch bhi naih. avoidable. 2/5 — Kavita Sen (@1mkavita) July 21, 2017

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha is a beautiful movie…a story of every woman n her struggles presented in a very unique manner…loved it 💋 — Sheetal Joshi (@Sheetal050) July 21, 2017

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha is must watch film for mens specially . Womens pls go & watch & get inspiration . — happy (@IAmTheSalmanFan) July 21, 2017

Everyday sexism beautifuly narrated by d team of Lipstick Under My Burkha https://t.co/n44cUsHVvM #LipstickUnderMyBurkha #IndianStereotypes — Sumita Bajaj (@Sumitabajaj) July 21, 2017

There is nothing to be offended about #LipstickUnderMyBurkha I wonder what made us wait for it to release. — Akshay (@Akshayjoshi87) July 21, 2017

