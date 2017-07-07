Tweet Review: Here’s How Audience Has Reacted To Sridevi Starrer Mom

Bollywood actress Sridevi is back on screen with a thriller titled ‘MOM’. After English Vinglish back in 2012, Sridevi has returned with a hard-hitting role in ‘Mom’ which is a film belonging to an altogether different genre. This time, the veteran actress has a dark-n-gritty drama in the offering.

Well, the trailer of the film had hit the right chord and has received rave response from the audience. Sridevi, who plays mother of two daughters in the film, had already know impressed the audience with such strong role.

With a strong storyline, the curiosity for the film among the audience was already high, which was a good sign by all means. Moreover, the stars of the film promoted their movie in all corners, which has increased its recall value amongst the movie goers.

Well, the audience had high hopes from the film and going by the first tweet review of the audience, the film has received mixed reviews.

The movie is assumed to attract a good crowd at the screens. The film has finally entered its first day at the theaters and here is what audience have to say.

bhai..one of ur best perfrmnce, u alwyz treat us wid new surprise..DK ne phir ek bar apke versatile acting ka loha manwaya hai #MoMTheMovie https://t.co/5WaR8p8Zc7 — B@bz (@bnarsappa) July 7, 2017

#MoMTheMovie can be seen for terrific performance by @SrideviBKapoor — siddharth hussain (@hussainsid) July 7, 2017

Uff! #Mom left me with such a heavy heart!! Every MOTHER in the world can do anything to protect her child, God’s best gift to all of us! 💕✨ — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) July 7, 2017

Our SAJAL is so So good, it’s unbelievable! It’s a must watch @SrideviBKapoor gave me jitters and goosebumps yet again!! Must must must #MOM — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) July 7, 2017

#MOM isn’t for the faint-hearted but suggest all watch it. — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) July 7, 2017

#Mom: Nawazuddin Siddique’s performance is highlight (modern-art scene is hilarious). Telugu dubbing is not done properly. — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) July 7, 2017

Apart from Sridevi, MOM also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali in key roles.

