Tweet Review: Could Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif Starrer Jagga Jasoos Impress The Audience?

Here’s how the audience has reacted to Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos, which released today at the Box Office.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s much-delayed film Jagga Jasoos releases today at the Box Office. The film had been in the limelight for quite a few reasons. However, what has grabbed everyone’s attention is the chemistry between former couple Ranbir and Katrina. Post their break-up, Ranbir and Katrina will be seen together onscreen, which is one of the highlights that might attract their fans to watch the film at any cost.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure that sees Katrina Kaif in a role of an investigative journalist, while Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as a gifted teenage detective, who along with a female companion (Katrina), is on a quest to find his missing father.

The expectations from Jagga Jasoos were quite high. The film has been in news right through its making and this has helped out in the marketing of the film. From the trailer to songs and promotions, everything about the film has gone well. The trailer of the film has been well received by the audience and everything good spoken about the film so far, has proved that Jagga Jasoos is sure to win hearts. But could it actually impress the audience today?

Well, the audience had high hopes from the film and going by the first tweet review of the audience, the film has received mixed reviews.

The film has finally entered its first day at the theaters and here is what audience have to say:

“You have to watch #JaggaJasoos atleast one time, the direction and cinematography is amazing!” #JaggaJasoos… https://t.co/3aRA7dgGFw — Punwadi (@punwadicom) July 14, 2017

If you want to waste your money nd time go for #JaggaJasoos just watched and found totally crap. Didn’t expect this shit from @basuanurag — Chetan Pandit (@Iamchetanpandit) July 14, 2017

#JaggaJasoos Another @basuanurag Magic!!!!! Expect Something FUN,NEW, ADVENTUROUS AND AMAZING!!!!!!!!!Ranbir and Katrina Great Job Guysss!!! — Vignesh S (@vignesh99341) July 14, 2017

I REQUEST TO INDIA’S GOVERMENT TO TAKE STRONG ACTION ON MAKERS OF #JaggaJasoos BCOZ ITS A SCAM TO LOOT AND TORTURE PEOPLE FOR 3 HRS. — Dilzala Aashiq (@ShantanuLiimaye) July 14, 2017

One line review of #JaggaJasoos worst movie I had ever watched. Don’t waste your money guys. Ranbir Kapoor is the worst part. #JaggaJasoos. — Meenu Saraswat (@crazymeenu_) July 14, 2017

#JaggaJasoos Reached Interval,so far very intriguing and fun. First 10 mins may feel weird but then u get completely involved in the story. — Vaibhav Saith (@SaithIzGreat) July 14, 2017

There is no one like #RanbirKapoor when it comes to acting. #JaggaJasoos is a masterpiece. @basuanurag @ipritamofficial Dada, maja aa gaya👌👏 — Bikash Yadav (@BikashRajYadav) July 14, 2017

@basuanurag i always remain amazed how u creates a different environment in theater audi everytime.. Awesome film. #JaggaJasoos .love it — Akhil Shreya (@ShreyaAkhil) July 14, 2017