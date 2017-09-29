Tweet Review: Could Varun Dhawan Starrer Judwaa 2 Impress The Audience?

Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan in double role finally releases today at the Box Office.

Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has finally released today at the Box Office. Before the release, the makers of the film created an aggressive promotional strategy for the film to hype up the buzz. Director David Dhawan is set to bring his double dose of comedy with Judwaa 2 once again. But could it really live up to audience expectations?

Also, the chemistry between Jacqueline- Varun, and Taapsee –Varun created much hype. Another level of excitement is Salman Khan’s cameo in the film.

The launch of chartbuster tracks Tan Tana Tan and Oonchi Hai Building has created a lot of publicity around the film. It has only helped out to increase the recall value among the audience.

Judwaa 2 is a family entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production is directed by David Dhawan. It stars Varun Dhawan in a double role alongside Jacqueline and Taapsee.  Judwaa 2 also stars Anupam Kher, Upasna Singh, Ali Asgar and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.

Judwaa, which released in 1997, starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in lead roles.

Are you planning to watch Judwaa 2 this weekend? Check out audience review below and decide if its worth watching:

 

 

