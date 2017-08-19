Twinkle Khanna Caught A Man Pooping At Beach, Here’s How She Reacts!!

Twinkle Khanna has shot the first scene for Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha sequel and it’s hilarious. Humour at its best.

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar is currently having a good run at the Box Office. The film is earning huge and is close to Rs 100 crore mark. While the film is being appreciated and is doing good business, Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna appears to have started prepping for the film’s second part. Yes, it seems so! Well, we all know Twinkle Khanna has a mysterious ability to tickle people’s funny bone.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Twinkle Khanna, who seems to have gone for a morning walk, posted a picture of a man defecating beside the beach. Yes, and she described the image as the first shot for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 2.

“Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2,” Twinkle captioned her post with the hashtag ‘# WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet. ‘

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet pic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

Just a few days ago, Twinkle Khanna had taken a dig at Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Salman Khan’s Tubelight, which failed at the Box Office. Sharing her happiness on Akshay’s latest release being the hit film at the Box Office, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray!”

So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray! pic.twitter.com/IPXx6DiI24 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 14, 2017

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, is based on the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative. The film focusses on the importance of sanitation, especially in rural parts of India.