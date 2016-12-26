Twinkle Khanna Hits Back After Being Trolled By Salman Khan Fans!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s wife and actress Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and humour. The actress always grabs all the limelight over her witty statements and tongue-in-cheek remarks on the other stars. Known as Mrs. Funnybones, this time Twinkle Khanna has offended Salman Khan fans after she took a dig at the actor.

Twinkle in her latest Sunday column, where she posted classified ads for different celebrities, wrote, “Alliance Wanted For One Of India’s Oldest But Most Eligible Bachelors: Dashing, non-vegetarian, successful and muscular Khandani boy. Excellent in dance, drama and art. Girl must be pretty, slim and enjoy long drives off the beaten path. Bride must not be very talkative, as groom cannot tolerate any buck buck. Caste no bar. Contact Sultan@Bhaijaan.com.”

Though she wrote it in a zest, Salman Khan Fans trolled her mercilessly. Social media went crazy as Twitterati slammed Twinkle for taking a dig at their favourite star, Salman Khan. After she was trolled, Twinkle Khanna chose to answer back to Salman Khan fans.

