Twinkle Khanna Reveals That Her Marital Negotiations Involved A Toilet Clause, Akshay Kumar Reacts!

Twinkle Khanna, while writing her blog for a daily, revealed the fact that she never shared her toilet with her husband Akshay Kumar!

The Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is very soon going to be seen in the film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. The film is based on Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. The film shows the life of a man who tries to build a toilet in order to save his marriage.

Just a few weeks are left for the film to release. And hence, Khiladi Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna decided to promote the film but in her own unique style. The actress turned writer is famous for her witty words. And she has used the same in promoting ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

While penning down her blog for Times Of India, she wrote,”In the early years of marital negotiations I had briskly informed the man of the house, ‘Darling, I will share my heart, my body, my life, and though it annoys me, I will even share my food with you, but I will never share my toilet!”

She added to her blog writing, ”On the way to the store, I scroll through news reports and discover that I am not the only one with toilets on my mind. First in line is the Man of the house with his toilet movie where he is struggling to build a lavatory for his wife. I guess his reel wife is probably as fussy about her own bathroom as his real one.”

In her blog, Mrs Funnybones has also shared how ‘the seeds of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan were sown in her hearts’.

What was hilarious was how her hubby Akshay shared her blog on Twitter. He wrote, “Here I thought she was promoting my film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha but…”

Here I thought she was promoting my film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha but… https://t.co/29k2NfJCeg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 30, 2017

Starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ is slated to release on August 11, this year.

