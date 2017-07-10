Major Twist In Shah Rukh Khan’s Dwarf Film!

According to media reports, there’s major twist in Shah Rukh Khan’s next, which will see him playing a role of a dwarf.

So as we all know Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will be seen together again in Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai. The trio was last seen together in Yash Chopra’s Jab Thak Hai Jaan and now, fans could hardly wait to see them on the big screen again. Well, the film had started making the right buzz ever since it was announced. However, the recent report about the film might disappoint Anushka and Katrina Kaif fans.

According to a report, Anushka and Katrina will not be having any scenes together in the film. DNA quoted a source saying, “JTHJ had an important confrontation scene between Anushka and Katrina’s characters. However, in their next untitled film, the two actresses only have scenes with SRK, and not with each other. The story is designed in such a way that one character enters when the other exits from SRK’s life. They don’t meet in the film.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Further adding, “In the movie, Anushka plays a character, who is in love with Shah Rukh and is an ordinary village girl. SRK’s character is in love with Katrina, who plays an actress in the film. The story has been altered a lot from its first script to now, and there is absolutely no interaction between the two ladies.”

Meanwhile, shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s next with director Aanand L Rai’s yet untitled dwarf movie has begun. For the first time, the superstar will essay the role of a dwarf. Another interesting thing about the film is Salman Khan will be seen playing a cameo in the film. As we reported earlier, SRK and Salman Khan recently shot together for film’s song at a suburban studio. The number is being choreographed by Remo D’Souza.

Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan REACTS At Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Intercourse Controversy!