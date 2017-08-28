Twitter Reacts On Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail!

Finally, the Special CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The self-styled godman pleaded for mercy and even broke down into tears. But no mercy was given and has been sentenced to 10 years of jail imprisonment.

The sect chief has been convicted of two counts of rape (Section 376 IPC), criminal intimidation (Section 506 IPC) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Reportedly, the defence lawyers pleaded for leniency on grounds of the sect leader’s health, age and also called him a social worker. While the maximum punishment for rape is life imprisonment, the court decided to grant the CBI’s request for a 10-year sentence only.

A courtroom was set up in the prison premises itself where the special CBI judge pronounced the verdict and had arrived at the jail premises in a chopper from Chandigarh.

Ahead of sentencing him, a close security was given to Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. Railway stations were deserted and curfew has been imposed in Punjab’s Malota town from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Check out how Twitter reacts to the verdict:

We shouldn’t forget sacrifice of Journalist who opened morcha against Gurmeet Singh and later lost his life for truth. Salute to all other. — GuftarAhmed (@ahmedguftar00) August 28, 2017

5 years for the torture Gurmeet Singh unleashed through his movies & another 5 years to prevent at least 5 movies from releasing – Judge 😝 — Kaushik (@i_k_b) August 28, 2017

Asaram Bapu right now after he heard about Baba Ram Rahim Gurmeet Singh ! 😭😭#MSGGets10Years #LifeTermForRapistBaba #RamRahimSentencing pic.twitter.com/z4v2yU5ZD5 — Ravi 🇮🇳 (@hypernationlist) August 28, 2017

Salute to girls who fought a long war against powerful & policaly influenced person gurmeet Singh and win the war also salute to all person. — Dhiraj Jha (@Jhadhiraj) August 28, 2017

If the judge had seen the movies of Baba Ram Rahim Gurmeet Singh, he wud have death sentenced baba immediately ! 😂😂#RamRahimSentencing — Dev Vishwakarma (@KDVSHWAKARMA) August 28, 2017

Iska naam gurmeet Singh tha.ab rapist gurmeet Singh boliye.#RamRahimRapist — Mohd Anis (@TheMohdAnis) August 28, 2017

After #RamRahimSentencing, rapist Gurmeet Singh started crying, begged for mercy, sat on CBI court floor, refused to move, had to be dragged — Truly Indian (@trulyindian12) August 28, 2017

Good decision on Baba Gurmeet Singh…..salute to all who worked honestly in this case….again hope in indian judicial system — Joginder Sehrawat (@JoginderSehraw2) August 28, 2017

Baba nahi ab kaidi no 1997 gurmeet singh.. ab aaya unth pahad ke niche — SURAJ THAKUR (@SURAJTH72753251) August 28, 2017

Total 10 Years Imprisonment for Gurmeet Singh.

7 Years for Rape

1 year for MSG 1 Torture

1 year for MSG 2 Torture

1 year for MSG 3 Torture — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) August 28, 2017

Gurmeet Singh gets 10 years for the rape of

two women..This is very minimum punishment for his shameless work….. #fake#Baba’s.. — Suman Sharma (@ssumansharma11) August 28, 2017

The rape case against Gurmeet Singh has gone on for 12 yrs. The women were raped for 3 yrs before that. That’s 15 years. Sentence: 10yrs. — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) August 28, 2017

