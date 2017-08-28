Twitter Reacts On Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail!

Finally, the Special CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The self-styled godman pleaded for mercy and even broke down into tears. But no mercy was given and has been sentenced to 10 years of jail imprisonment.

The sect chief has been convicted of two counts of rape (Section 376 IPC), criminal intimidation (Section 506 IPC) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Reportedly, the defence lawyers pleaded for leniency on grounds of the sect leader’s health, age and also called him a social worker. While the maximum punishment for rape is life imprisonment,  the court decided to grant the CBI’s request for a 10-year sentence only.

A courtroom was set up in the prison premises itself where the special CBI judge pronounced the verdict and had arrived at the jail premises in a chopper from Chandigarh.

Ahead of sentencing him, a close security was given to Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. Railway stations were deserted and curfew has been imposed in Punjab’s Malota town from 1 pm to 7 pm.

