Twitterati React To Dimple Kapadia And Sunny Deol’s Hand-In-Hand Moment In This Viral Video!

Twitter users troll Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol after video of them holding hands in London goes viral on social media.

So, yesterday a video of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia holding hands in London went viral on social media. In no time, the video went viral, which was posted by film critic and producer Kamaal R Khan (KRK). The video sees the two seated and holding hands at some unidentified location in London.

KRK posted the video and wrote, “Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia are enjoying their holidays together. They are looking beautiful couple.”

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia are enjoying their holidays together. They are looking beautiful couple. pic.twitter.com/XB6yI4t07v — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 27, 2017

Soon after the video went viral, Twitter users slammed KRK for interfering in Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s personal life while many even trolled the couple.

"Ishq Chhupta nahin Chhupaane se,

Kya Faayda darr ke zamaane se "https://t.co/SlSW2W8omN — अभिषेक 🐵 (@a64is4ek) September 27, 2017

Sunny deol n dimple kapadia affair still continues 🤔

Wonder how his wife accepts this

Ajeeb rishte of Bollywood pic.twitter.com/N5il3Crm0U — Sameera Gawandi (@sameeratweeter) September 27, 2017

Sunny Deol is the latest example of "men are trash". He has a wife, but overseas with Dimple Kapadia. — mesh (@RunTheWorldxx) September 27, 2017

I think the talking point of that Dimple Kapadia – Sunny Deol clip should be how Deol is fingering his nose. 👃👆

😂 — Punkuzz (@punkuzz) September 27, 2017

Rajesh Khanna is no more, Dimple now dating Sunny Deol. No Probs.

but Sunny is still married, thats shocking. — sardar khan (@SardaarKhan) September 27, 2017

Honestly infringing someone's privacy and then becoming a judge to their character when we all have sinned is not done #SunnyDeol #Dimple — KadakChai420 (@JusChaudhary) September 27, 2017

Dimple Kapadia married superstar Rajesh Khanna in 1973 and the couple separated in 1984 but never divorced. Sunny Deol is said to be the reason behind Dimple Kapadia’s separation with late Rajesh Khanna.

Sunny Deol, is currently married to Pooja and is a father to two sons – Karan and Rajveer. Karan is prepping for his Bollywood debut and is being launched by his father himself.