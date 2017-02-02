Uday Chopra Wants His Ex-Girlfriend Nargis Fakhri Back!

The Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri went in all shock when alleged boyfriend Uday Chopra dumped her over a Whatsapp message. As soon as she heard the news she headed towards US to mend her broken heart and even left her movie shootings and her producers hanging in between.

It all happened eight months back when they both got separated over a WhatsApp message but now after such a long gap it seems as if the actor is now missing his ex and want her all back in his life. Uday posted a message on his Twitter account and asked her to join him for a holiday in Rome. In the message, Uday said,

“I wanna go to Rome in April @NargisFakhri wanna join me? (sic)”

Eight months back the ‘Dhoom’ actor dumped Nargis over the messaging application WhatsApp. A report was quoted as, “No one knows his reasons for doing so, but Uday ended their love story rather abruptly – by sending her a text over WhatsApp. It could have been Nargis’ blow-hot-blow-cold attitude towards him that finally drove them apart,”

Adding further the source said, “Uday was using two phones. One was just for the actress. But since their split, that number is now inactive. And Uday’s other private number, formerly not visible on WhatsApp, can now be seen publicly. Also, since his break-up, the actor has reportedly become quite active on the messaging app, as if to say: I’m far from heartbroken and am in the mood to mingle.”

At a point Uday was in so much love with the actress that he wanted to marry her but Nargis wanted to focus on her career. But when the actress decided to look forward to her personal life, Uday changed his mind and left her.

We are so happy to hear that from you Uday!