Udi Udi Jaye From Raees Grips Makar Sankranti Celebrations Among Gujrati Fans

‘Udi Udi Jaye,’ the latest song from ‘Raees’ is creating quite a stir especially among Gujarati fans! Shah Rukh Khan and singer Sukhwinder Singh create magic once again like they did in “Chaiyya Chaiyya.”

The festive song has been loved and hailed by the people of Gujarat as it highlights the festival of Makar Sankranti which is one of the most celebrated festivals of the state. We also witness the energetic dance form garba in the song which is a big part of Gujarati culture.

Highlighting the harvest festival of Makar Sankranti on 14th January, ‘Udi Udi Jaye‘ is SRKs first Gujarati song and also the first time where we see him grooving to garba beats! We also see him flying kites, which is one of the most loved activities while celebrating Makar Sankranti.

The backdrop of the song is bright and colorful and has a grand dance sequence. SRK and Mahira Khan’s chemistry is endearing.

‘Udi Udi Jaye’ is adding much fervor to the festival and its presence is guaranteed in every Makar Sankranti celebration.

Watch It Right Here

The free-spirited song is generating enthusiasm among Bollywood singers too. We have music sensation Himesh Reshammiya and Gujarati folk singer Arvind Vegda singing the song with utmost excitement.

The Badshah was so overwhelmed by their warmth, he took to Twitter and thanked them both for singing the song so beautifully.

Raees is helmed by National award winning director Rahul Dholakia and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in addition to Shah Rukh Khan playing the titular role.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Presents an Excel Entertainment Production Raees is set to hit screens on 25th January 2017.