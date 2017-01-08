UNCUT: Bollywood Celebs At Om Puri’s Funeral

Om Puri, one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in India, died of a heart attack in Mumbai on Friday. He was 66. Diring an illustrious career spanning four decades, Om Puri acted in over 250 films, his popularity transcending borders and stereotypes. The sudden news of his demise shocked his fans and friends in Bollywood. While some chose to tweet their condolences, AmitabhBachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar and others who were in the city visited the actor’s family to pay their respect.

B-town stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan with Mini Mathur, Sonu Nigam, Alok Nath and many others visited the actor’s funeral to pay their respect.

Big B arrived at the funeral with son Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri had worked in several movies together like Ghatak, Dev, and Lakshay. Kabir Khan arrived at the funeral with wife Mini Mathur. Om Puri was a part of his upcoming project Tubelight starring Salman Khan. In fact, Salman Khan and Om Puri were supposed to start shooting for the film in the coming days.

