Uncut: Priyanka Chopra Parties With Manish Malhotra-Watch Video

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is back in town, is seen having a good time with her close friends from the industry. If her latest photos are anything to go by, it seems, Priyanka Chopra is having a blast as she meets her friends after a long time. Designer Manish Malhotra, who is a close friend of Priyanka, threw a homecoming bash for the actress yesterday.

The party was attended by Sushant Singh Rajput, Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry and others. The star of the evening was, of course, Priyanka Chopra, who arrived at the party with her mother Madhu Chopra. The actress looked stunning in her bodycon dress paired with a denim jacket and finished out her look with a dark lip.

Also, before heading for the party at Manish Malhotra’s house, Priyanka Chopra interacted with the media. The actress was asked what does she think about Deepika Padukone‘s role in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

She said, “I have always said Deepika (Padukone) is extremely talented and beautiful. I wish her the best with xXx and I think the way the trailers have turned out to be, it looks amazing. I hope Deepika gets the kind of recognition that she’s aiming for.”

