Unfazed By Controversies, Hrithik Roshan Smiles

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was seen exiting the airport recently, the handsome actor was all smiles as he led a suave walk into the city.

Hrithik who returned from London, was seen in his chilled out avatar donning a statement sweatshirt.

While in London, Hrithik partied the night away in the company of his Bollywood folks.

The actor who had been away from Mumbai for a couple of days, looked his dapper best as he flashed a happy smile for the shutterbugs.

With an indifferent look, the actor seemed unfazed by his name being dragged in controversies.

Before leaving for London, the actor was seen in high spirits as he reunited with the Kaabil team, for his father Rakesh Roshan’s birthday. Hrithik not only played a perfect host to the party but also lighted the event with his entertaining prowess.

A video of Hrithik singing away with glee had gone viral on the internet.

With a series of celebrations, the actor seems to be steering clear from all the negativity that has been surrounding his name in the recent past.

The actor is currently busy with work for his fitness brand HRX.

Picture credits : Yogen Shah