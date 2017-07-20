Vadodara Stampede Case: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Relief By The Court In The Mishap Case During Raees Promotions

A life was lost at the Vadodara station due to stampede when the actor Shah Rukh Khan was promoting his film Raees there.

After ‘Raees’, the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is next going to be seen in the film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. Starring Anushka Sharma opposite SRK, the movie is bringing back their pair after ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

The actor is currently on a promotional spree for the film and has managed to create quite a buzz about it in the audience. People have like the mini trails of the film and also the songs that have been released till now.

Amidst all this, Shah Rukh has got some relief from the Gujarat High Court. It is regarding the unfortunate accident which took place during the promotions of the actor’s last film ‘Raees’. A life was lost at the Vadodara station due to stampede when the actor Shah Rukh Khan was promoting his film ‘Raees’ over there.

Justice A.J. Desai, after a short hearing of the case, has put a stay order on the same till September 25. The court has also nullified the claims of the state government which blame SRK for the stampede. According to the state government, it was because of the actor coming out and throwing t-shirts and soft balls at the crowd, that the accident took place. On the other hand, SRK’s lawyer claims that the superstar had come out of the train for just 20 seconds.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is also shooting for Anand L Rai’s film which will see him playing a dwarf. Talking about ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, it is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is slated to release on August 4, this year.