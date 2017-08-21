Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Avoid Working With Each Other?

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt do not want to work with each other!

The Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make a superb pair on-screen. They made their debuts together with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. And later they have worked in two more films namely Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

But now there are reports that the two of them have been avoiding to work with each other. Earlier, it was speculated that their mentor KJo has asked them to not make a pair on-screen in the near future. The reason told was that the director does not want their pair to become a repeated and boring one. But now the reason which is doing the rounds of media is completely different.

A source has informed a news publication saying, “Varun has done around eight films and Alia has done nine films till date and they have three credits together. So they want to ensure that they take a break for a while from each other.”

Alia and Varun are great friends when the cameras stop rolling. We have seen their cute banters many times, whether it is on film promotional events or KJo’s talk show Koffee With Karan.

It was very recently that the actor called the actress the crankiest person that he has met in his life. It was on Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter With Neha, that Varun Dhawan said, “She’s not cried 100 a percent. She’s one of the crankiest people I have met in my life. You’ve not seen her cry 100 per cent. Her 100 per cent is not going to look good. She goes into a super sonic tone.”

Talking about their work fronts, Varun Dhawan is all set to appear on the big screen in the film Judwaa 2. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

