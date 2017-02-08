Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania Poster Is Copied From This Film?

Just after the release of Varun Dhawan’s and Alia Bhatt’s film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” poster, it got into popularity. It was no surprise that it had to go trending. But what also happened with the poster is something you should know.

It was observed that it highly resembles a poster of a Telugu film Garam from 2016 that features Kannada star Saikumar Pudipeddi’s son, Aadi.

Garam’s co-producer Babji Bagavatula said, “The similarity is uncanny. But we believe the film industry is like one family. We don’t mind it [resemblance]; their poster looks lovely. Karan (Johar, producer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania) is also a filmmaker like us. We don’t want to jeopardise their film. We also copy stuff, because ours is an industry that runs on borrowed ideas.”.

Co-producer Saikumar was amused with the similarity. “Garam is a family drama that deals with a young mischievous boy. I don’t think there is any similarity between the stories of the two films. But clearly, people making Badrinath Ki Dulhania liked our concept.” When asked whether the makers of Garam will discuss the matter with Johar, Saikumar laughed off the matter, saying, “We don’t want to do anything about it. It’s flattering that our idea went on to become the first look of a KJo film.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘ is produced by Karan Johar. The film is releasing on March 10, 2017.

