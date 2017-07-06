Varun Dhawan And Anushka Sharma’s Next Sui Dhaaga Gets A New Release Date?

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are all set for their dream project, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. The movie is based on the Make In India initiative.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has almost worked with every big star of the industry. The lucky lady is among the few actresses of her generation to have worked with the three reigning Khans of Bollywood-Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. From Shahid Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka has been lucky enough to work with all the big stars of Bollywood. With every film, Anushka also proved her versatility as an actress, which is commendable.

Well, the actress is teaming now with none other than Varun Dhawan. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are coming together for their upcoming movie titled Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. Directed by Sharat Katariya of Dum Laga Ke Haisha and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Anushka and Varun will be sharing the screen space for the first time.

As per media reports, the film was earlier slated to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2018 but will now hit theatres on 28th September, next year. As per the tweet from business analyst, Taran Adarsh, YRF has finalised the date of September 28th, 2018.

YRF finalises release date of #SuiDhaaga – Made In India: 28 Sept 2018… Stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma… Sharat Katariya directs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2017

सुई धागा। is the answer anushkaaaa @AnushkaSharma. I know this answer is extremely special to you. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 3, 2017

Yesterday, YRF released a statement announcing the film: