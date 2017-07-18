Varun Dhawan Apologises For Supporting Nepotism At IIFA 2017

Varun Dhawan had chanted “Nepotism Rocks” on the stage at IIFA with Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan!

The Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, although the son of director David Dhawan, made his debut in the industry with another director. He has made an identity for himself in the B-town and it is because of his sheer hard work.

But there are many who think that the star kids, who are able to do well in Bollywood, succeed only because of their family background. And hence comes the word ‘nepotism’ into play.

It all started with the actress Kangana Ranaut calling Karan Johar ‘the flag-bearer of nepotism’ on his show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Since then, the word has become a topic of debate.

It was recently at the prestigious IIFA Awards, where Varun went on the stage to collect an award. He joined the hosts Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar and all three of them were in a fun mood. On winning the award, Saif quipped Varun saying, “You are here because of your pappa.”

Varun was no less as he replied saying, ”And you’re here because of your mummy (veteran actress Sharmila Tagore).” While Karan Johar was not going to end it there, he joined the actors and said, ”I am here because of my pappa (late filmmaker Yash Johar).” After that, the trio shouted in unison, ”Nepotism rocks”.

And then Saif and Varun started singing KJo’s film’s song ‘Bole Chudiya Bole Kangana’. It was very soon that the director interrupted and said, ”Kangana nahi bole toh achha hai (It’s better you don’t say Kangana).”

While it became a news all over, Varun has now come up apologising for his act. He has tweeted saying, ”I express my apology and regret .. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act..”

I express my apology and regret .. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act.. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 18, 2017

Let’s see if Kangana decides to react on this!

