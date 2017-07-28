Varun Dhawan Finally Breaks Silence On His Girlfriend Natasha Dalal!

Varun Dhawan for the first time openly talked about his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

The Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been allegedly dating his childhood friend Natasha Dalal. Although neither of them has come up accepting their relationship in public. But their frequent lunches and dinner dates together have said a lot about their bonding.

The ‘Main Tera Hero’ actor was at Neha Dhupia’s talk show ‘No Filter With Neha’. In the conversation with the actress, Varun, for the first time, opened up about his relationship. He admitted that he is dating someone who is not from the industry.

On the show, he said, ”I have never hidden it from anyone that I have been in a relationship. I have just never spoken about it openly.” He added on talking about how him being a public figure becomes a reason for headlines. He said, ”She is not from the film line, so as much as I can, I protect her from the media frenzy.”

When asked about his plans for marriage, he said, ”Honestly, we have not thought that much ahead. Sometimes in life, when you find someone and that connection is formed, then everything else that you thought was the be-all and end-all of life, doesn’t actually matter.”

Varun Dhawan is very soon going to be seen in the film ‘Judwaa 2’. It is a sequel to the 1997 release ‘Judwaa’ which had Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. The sequel, along with Varun, also stars actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. It is being reported that the superstar Salman Khan will be having a special appearance in the sequel.

The shooting of the film has been completed and it is currently in the post-production stage. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, this year.

Watch Video :Varun Dhawan On A Movie Date With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal