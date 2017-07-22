Varun Dhawan And Jacqueline Fernandez To Have 5 Songs Together In Judwaa 2?

Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez share crackling chemistry which is loved by the audience.

The news Judwaa 2 will have 5 songs featuring Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez to harp on the chemistry, the two share.

From the camaraderie they shared in Dishoom on and off screen, to all their fun filled prep, rehearsal and workout video’s for Judwaa 2 that they have shared with us through their social media platforms, one can be sure that this pair is sure to watch out for.

Both the actors who are known for their jovial nature, their breathtaking dance moves and fitness indulgences are one of the hottest pairs to feature in the upcoming movies.

The actors have already shot for the iconic songs, Tan Tana Tan and Onchi Hai Building and have finished a long schedule in London, and are prepping for their last schedule abroad.

Hence, if this news turns out true, it is certainly going to be a treat for all their fans!

