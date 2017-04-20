Judwaa IPL Treat: Varun Dhawan To Give Out IPL Tickets Week On Week!

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The makers of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios are promoting the Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer with this year’s IPL.

The cast of the film will be fronting a nationwide digital campaign that will allow participants to win Judwaa (1+1) IPL tickets every week till the finals of the tournament! The makers through this contest are integrating the nostalgia of the original film starring Salman Khan and are going to run contests that inform people about the current movie being directed by the king of comedy David Dhawan.

The spokespersons from Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment says, “We wanted to have an ongoing engagement with fans regarding the movie Judwaa 2 and what better opportunity can one have with IPL being the biggest news making event of our country. It is the right platform to connect with audience who is interested in entertainment and open to engage. We have planned a month long contest activity where fans can interact directly with the talent on the digital platforms and have a chance to win weekly tickets to exciting IPL matches. We have also made sure that every person in this country has a chance to win tickets to matches by giving out tickets for all the venues where IPL matches are going to be played.”

Judwaa 2 is set to release on September 29.