Varun Dhawan Reveals A Hot Look In This New Poster Of Judwaa 2

‘Judwaa 2’ released a brand new poster and we can see double with actor Varun Dhawan all set for the comedy release.

Starring Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, ‘Judwaa 2’ is all set to be the comedy movie of the year. The movie is the sequel to the 1997 hit movie ‘Judwaa’ starring Salman Khan and actress Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

The first official poster was released a few days ago on Director of the movie David Dhawan’s birthday. This is the second brand new poster for the movie released only yesterday.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Actor Varun Dhawan, the lead man of the movie shared the second poster via twitter saying, “3 days left#Judwaa2. #TrailerAug21. @Asli_Jacqueline @taapsee @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi #SajidNadiadwala #DavidDhawan”

The poster features Prem and Raja played by Varun Dhawan. Clearly seen, Raja is more stylish and the cool kid while Prem is the more shy geeky kid of the class. The movie does seem very trendy and based in London. Although we have seen Varun Dhawan in many roles earlier, we must admit his two contrasting looks in this film are amazing.

But we have also noticed that the both the posters are yet to show the actresses of the film. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu are playing the roles of love interests in the film.

The film will also have a cameo role by original actor Salman Khan. There were rumours that even Karisma Kapoor might make an appearance in the film but actress Jacqueline Fernandez cleared out the rumours saying that the shooting had already got over and as far as she knows the there isn’t a special appearance.

The movie does have old hit numbers like ‘Oonchi Hai’ and ‘Tan Tana Tan’. The film is all set to release on September 29th, 2017.

Watch Video : Varun Dhawan Spotted At Bareilly Ki Barfi Special Screening