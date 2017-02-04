Here’s How Varun Dhawan Kick Starts Shooting For Judwaa 2

Sajid Nadiadwala‘s ‘Judwaa 2‘ begins shoot on a divine note with a Ganpati song.

Varun Dhawan kick started his double role debut with a high-energy Ganpati song on 3rd February. The actor who is known for his dance moves has been rehearsing endlessly for a week now for this song sequence.

Varun who will be seen getting into Salman’s shoes for the sequel has shown his reverence by dancing barefoot, tirelessly all day for the song.

Even while Varun was on his break in between the shoot he preferred to stay barefoot as he was completely into the atmosphere of shooting the first song for Judwaa 2.

Besides Varun, others present on the sets for the Mahurat shot were Sajid Nadiadwala, with his mother Shafaat, wife Wardha and sons, Subhan and Sufyan. David Dhawan along with his wife Lali and his director son, Rohit Dhawan were too a part of it.

David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala were in a nostalgic mood as the ‘Judwaa 2‘ shoot commenced in the same week as the release of ‘Judwaa’ twenty years ago!

The high-intensity dance number is composed by music director duo Sajid-Wajid and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya in true Ganpati style, and will be shot over six days, with a lot of dancers and a festive atmosphere full of celebration.

‘Judwaa’ is remembered as one of the most entertaining movies of its times, where Salman’s double role as Raja and Prem was exceptionally loved. ‘Judwaa 2’ is highly awaited as it brings the super successful duo David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala back together, along with some freshness with Varun Dhawan, who is a big fan of the original movie.

Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

‘Judwaa 2’ is scheduled to release on the 29th September, 2017 in all anticipation.