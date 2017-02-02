Varun Dhawan Will Start Shooting For Judwaa 2 For This Special Reason!

Judwaa 2 , helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will commence its shoot this week. Reason being the occasion of original Judwaa completing 20 years.

The film will feature Varun Dhawan playing two characters along with leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

It is the best time for the film to start its shoot as 20 years ago on the 7th of February 1997 the original film was unveiled in the theatres. David Dhawan says, “We wanted to start the journey again around the same time, it’s the right time“.

Director, David Dhawan, who had directed the original film worked for the first time with Sajid and Salman Khan. Now will be seen directing Judwaa 2 again with Sajid Nadiadwala and his son Varun Dhawan. The fabled film will be recreated.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala says,”For me it feels like Judwaa just happened recently as the film holds strongly in my memory. We are very excited to embark on this new journey. Working with David and Varun in same film, makes it even more special.”

Judwaa 2 will consist of erected set up and a lot of dancers. Also the film has retained two of Anu Malik‘s hit songs, ‘Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Barah’ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building’. These tracks are still loved by the audience. With its come back with Judwaa 2 will be a major treat for the fans.

Varun Dhawan shares, “Judwaa is the biggest film I have done. I’m a die-hard fan of the original movie so this day is special anyway. Now, I just want to put my head down and be a part of the vision Sajid sir and dad have for the sequel“.

The film which will start its shoot in Mumbai will next travel to London in April and continue till May. The film will be released on the September 29th.

Salman Khan making a guest appearance is Judwaa 2 has still kept people guessing…

