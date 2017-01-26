Varun Dhawan Has Wished His Fans On Republic Day In A Fab Manner

When Varun Dhawan debuted in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year along with Sidharth Malhotra as a co-lead, Varun was more like the chocolate boy and Sid was the brooding handsome.

From there Varun Dhawan has come a long way to portray a strong bodied character in films like Badlapur and Dishoom. He is loved in his comical avatar as well as serious characters.

Varun will be next seen opposite Alia Bhatt in ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya‘ which is a much-awaited sequel of 2014 hit movie, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Recently the actor took to Twitter to share a picture of him working out as well as flaunting his chiseled body and his six-abs!! Yes, he has six-pack abs!!

Varun has shared a hot bod picture of him working out and wrote on his Instagram, “Midnight training. #badrinthkidulhania . Republic day workout.”

What a way of wishing Republic Day, isn’t it? Surely, it must have got the girls swooning and a body hitting the gym.

The actor is seen working out in his vanity van probably from the sets of his next movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya which is a romantic comedy under Dharma Production banner.