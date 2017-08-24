Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 Trailer Smashes Record With In Just 2 Days!

‘Judwaa 2’s unprecedented trailer views has made it the most ever viewed trailer for a comedy film in the history of Bollywood!

The makers of ‘Judwaa 2’ released the trailer of the film too much fanfare as 100 identical twins from across the country came over to Mumbai to unveil the trailer with the star cast of the film. And the trailer has taken the Internet by storm since then!

Be it Varun Dhawan’s comic timing, his performance as Raja and Prem in this double role film, the on screen chemistry with the two hotties Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez or the high octane action sequences where Varun Dhawan is seen bashing the bad guys, the smashing songs – the audience is going gaga over the trailer.

‘Judwaa 2’ will feature Varun Dhawan as Raja and Prem and see Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu stepping in Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s shoes respectively.

‘Judwaa’ was a rage back in 90’s and reliving the memories with ‘Judwaa 2’ has got the fans excited. The response to the trailer is the testimony of the love it has garnered.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu. It is slated to release on September 29th, 2017.

Watch Video Here :