Varun Dhawan Hunts For Real Twins For Trailer Launch Of Judwaa 2!

The makers of Judwaa 2 have embarked on a very unique idea of launching the trailer of Judwaa 2.

To announce this unique idea, Varun took to twitter and posted the caption along with a video, “If your a twin, you can win. The #HuntForJudwaas contest begins now. @asli_jacqueline @taapsee @NGEMovies @Foxstarhindi”.

The campaign to find real life twins, that starts today has Varun, Jacqueline and Taapsee on board.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2, features Varun Dhawan in double role for the first time. Varun will be seen playing the characters of the most iconic twins Raja and Prem.

The strategy for the trailer launch goes very well in sync with the movie. The trailer launch of Judwaa 2 will have twins from around the country present to unveil the trailer along with team Judwaa 2.

The sequel to 1997 Judwaa, is highly anticipated. The makers are leaving no stone unturned and are going all out to promote this movie even before the trailer has launched.

Judwaa, that has completed 20 years now marks the most iconic Jodi of Raja and Prem. The sequel will also have the 90’s block-buster songs, Oonchi hai Buliding and Tan Tana Tan reharshed by Anu Malik himself.

The film promises to be the entertainer of the year as the twins create confusion and laugh riots

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is set to release on September 29.

