Veterans Salim Khan, Helen And Prem Chopra Attend The Special Screening Of Lucknow Central

In addition to the spree of special screenings for Lucknow Central, the makers hosted a special preview of the film for Industry veterans.

Amongst those present were Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Ravi Kishen, along with Co-producer Nikhil Advani and director Nishikant Kamat and actor Mini Mathur.

In addition to these legendary stars, the special screening also witnessed Bollywood directors.

Receiving the guests on the red carpet were the Lucknow Central cast members Farhan Akhtar, Ravi Kishen and Diana Penty. The proud actors were delighted on receiving positive feedback from the guests.

Lucknow Central is an escape drama based on a real life story. The film traces ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

The film is helmed by a power packed ensemble cast of actors like Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar to name a few.

The trailer of Lucknow Central released to a thumbs up by the audience. The intriguing trailer had left the audience in anticipation for the release of the film.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.