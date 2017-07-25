The VFX Of Mubarakan Is At Par With What Aamir Sir Did In Dhoom 3: Arjun Kapoor

Anees Bazmee’s directorial venture Mubarakan is just a few days away from its release and the anticipation for the film has reached its peak.

The film has got various reasons to intrigue the audience. One of the key highlights of the film is the VFX team. Visual effects play a pivotal role in the making of a double role film, ‘Mubarakan’ has got on board one of the best VFX teams, it also happened to be the same which worked on ‘Dhoom3’.

‘Mubarakan’ also sets a record as Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a double role for 63 minutes, the highest ever in Indian cinema. While other films have the double role characters sharing screen for key scenes only, ‘Mubarakan’ has more than an hour of shared screen space of the double role.

The comedy film will bring the to the celluloid the real life chacha-bhatija Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor for the first time.

Talking about the VFX Arjun Kapoor shares, “The VFX of the film is at par with what Aamir sir did in Dhoom 3”.

The trailer of the film has got everyone’s funny bone tickling with the catchy punch lines! The songs ‘Mubarakan’, ‘Hawa Hawa’ and ‘Goggle song’ and ‘Jat Jaguar’ have been receiving a huge response, increasing the anticipation for the film.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.

