Victoria And Abdul Debuts At Number 2 On The U.K. Box Office!

Historical drama Victoria and Abdul starring Dame Judi Dench and Bollywood heartthrob Ali Fazal debuted in 10 territories over the weekend, grossing $4.7m. The UK territory alone garnered $2.6m, enough for it to earn second place at the U.K. Box Office.

Victoria and Abdul were this week’s highest new entry as it recorded director Stephen Frears best ever UK debut. Universal’s biopic marched to a healthy $2.6m from its ambitious 607 sites. The film is now expected to achieve should achieve good midweek results too.

This would be the highest box office collection record of a Hollywood film with an Indian star cast as the lead in a titular role. Actor Ali Fazal has all the reasons to celebrate and triumph over his achievement being an International star now.

When asked Ali he said, ” I just can’t believe we above such wonderful movies. Movies with people I love and their work being a genius. The box office is a different ball game I suppose. So I guess I am happy. We are topping the charts after “it” the movie”