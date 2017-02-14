Watch Video: Look What Iulia Vantur Has Gifted Salman Khan On Valentine’s Day!

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have been seen accompanying each other at various places but the duo has always denied dating rumours. Recently, Iulia was also spotted with Salman Khan at the wrap-up party of his upcoming film, Tubelight. Well, like always, Salman Khan’s secret affairs have been a talk of the town but the actor has never admitted being in a relationship. This seems to be no different!

While there have been rumours of an impending marriage for years now, Valentine’s Day seems to be special for the alleged couple. A couple of days back, Iulia Vantur had shared a photo of her wearing “Being Human” pendant, which is supposed to be gifted by Salman Khan.

Well, now on the occasion of Valentine Day, Iulia has shared an adorable video of her singing ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, which was sung by Salman Khan. Iulia Vantur has sung the cover of Salman Khan‘s song Main Hoon Hero in her melodious voice and it’s beautiful. She shared the video with a caption, “ Happy Valentine’s Day! My gift for u

Sing it to your Valentine, share it to whom deserves to know.”

So is it Valentine’s Day surprise for Salman Khan? Has Iulia Vantur indirectly dedicated this song to Salman Khan?