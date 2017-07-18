This Video Of Salman Khan Taking Horse Riding Lessons For Tiger Zinda Hai Is Unmissable!

Salman Khan’s video of rehearsing horse riding for Tiger Zinda Hai will leave you excited for the film.
Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for his next Tiger Zinda Hai, which stars former girlfriend Katrina Kaif in the lead. Well, Salman is a dedicated performer and he knows what his priorities are. Straight after IIFA 2017 in New York, Salman headed to Morocco to begin another schedule for his next Tiger Zinda Hai.
The Sultan star is currently in Morocco and is taking horse riding lessons there. The video of handsome hunk riding a horse in style will just make your day.
Watch the video of Salman Khan practicing horse riding in Morocco for Tiger Zinda Hai. The video has been shared by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar with a caption that reads, “#straight #from#newyork #no sleep @beingsalmankhan #jumps #into horse riding training @tigerzindahai #morocco.”
Here’s another video of action stunt coordinator Najmeddin Al Hadad and Salman Khan performing a stunt for Tiger Zinda.
We know you can’t keep calm to watch a lot more from Tiger Zinda Hai shooting. Meanwhile, catch a glimpse of Katrina Kaif’s action scenes from the film
Keep roaring, Tiger Zinda Hai is releasing this December! The film is the sequel to the 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger and the second installment of the series. The awesome duo, Katrina Kaif, and Salman Khan are reuniting for the film after almost five years.
