Vidya Balan Has The Best Response On Being Body Shamed

Vidya Balan , being a part of the film industry for over 10 years now has always been an inspiration for many. She never fails to choose the best of offbeat roles for her movies but also defines beauty in a way nobody else does in Bollywood and she is proud about it.She will be next seen in Srijit Mukherjee’s Begum Jaan that revolves around the life of sex workers.

Vidya Balan has been subjected to Body shaming for a long time now but the 38-year- old artist thinks slightest about the remarks and comments and in reality is extremely confident about it.

During an interview with a leading daily, she said, “It’s my body, I love my body. It doesn’t matter what people say. Different people will have different things to say. If I look into the mirror and I am happy with what I am wearing, I would just step out. And then I don’t care about what anyone has to say about it.”

“Over the course of time, I have realisedthat you can’t please everyone. The world out there will never be happy with you, so you may as well be happy with yourself,” she added.

Vidya Balan says that she is least interested in watching all the gossip & entertainment portals .”The fact that I don’t follow any of the entertainment portals, channels, news or fashion blogs, I don’t watch any of it, neither do I listen to it on radio… I think it really helps retain my sanity. Even on Twitter, I am very selective and don’t follow random people. Once in a while when I feel like interacting, I chat on Twitter. Otherwise, I am largely posting pictures on Instagram.” She said.