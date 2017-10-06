Vikram Bhatt Ropes In Arunabh Madhur And Amar Thakker To Bolster Loneranger Top Management

Arunabh Madhur joins Loneranger Productions as Chief Business Officer to head revenue, partnerships, content syndication, marketing and PR.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, one of this generations most audacious and fearless story tellers recently announced his latest production venture – Loneranger Productions focusing on feature, television and web based content. To run his operations and strategically align the business and creative visions, Vikram has brought on board Arunabh Madhur as his Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Arunabh comes with a solid and steady profile in the entertainment after being associated with brands like Star TV, Turner International, Reliance Entertainment, Times Network & ran his Entreprenueral Technology Venture for last 3 years. His expertise combines his understanding of content partnerships with his astute business strategy to make sure he helps create world class alliances and brand legacies. In addition to Arunabh, Vikram has also brought on board Amar P Thakkar as his CFO who comes with tremendous entertainment based experience from his stints with Balaji Telefilms, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inspired Entertainment – Rhiti Sports.

Speaking about bringing Arunabh & Amar on board Vikram says, “Being more on the creative side I wanted a team that would bolster the business side of the company. We have very ambitious plans, VB on the Web and Loneranger Productions are nascent but have already done substantial work. With the skills that both Arunabh and Amar come with I am certain our ambitions will meet with reality in the near future.”

Talking about his role for Loneranger and working with Vikram, Arunabh says, “VB brings 25 years legacy of compelling & edgy story telling from theatres now to mobile screens. With internet & mobile penetration growth at its peak, The time is best to bring content & technology together for viewers & advertisers.”

Amar says, “Content on the web is at a nascent stage in India but is all set to overtake all other platforms taken together. On this journey of digitisation, it is a super thing to join hands with VB – a stalwart in Indian Cinema with in depth and hands on experience in creating enriching content. To support him on systems, processes, costs and finances is the exciting profile I look forward to”.