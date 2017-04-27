Vinod Khanna Passes Away, Bollywood Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tribute!

Vinod Khanna

Bollywood veteran actor Vinod Khanna passes away, Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and others pay respect. 

Bollywood veteran actor Vinod Khanna who was suffering from cancer passed away on Thursday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. Last month, Vinod Khanna’s ailing picture from the hospital had gone viral on social media, and the picture had left his fans upset. Now it comes as a shock to know that the legendary actor is no more.

“Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma”, read the statement from the hospital.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Vinod Khanna acted in lead roles in many superhit films and is best remembered for his performance in the movies like Mere Apne, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Gaddaar (1973 film), Jail Yatra, Imtihaan, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Inkaar, Kuchhe Dhaage, Amar Akbar Anthony, Rajput, Qurbani, Kudrat, Dayavan, Kaarnama,Suryaa: An Awakening and Jurm

In 1982, at the peak of his film career, Khanna temporarily quit the film industry to follow his spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh.After a five-year hiatus, he returned to the Hindi film industry giving two back to back hit films Insaaf and Satyamev Jayate.

Vinod was a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party member of the Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. The actor is survived by wife Kavita Khanna and his four children, Rahul Khanna, Akshaye Khanna, Sakshi Khanna and Shraddha Khanna. The last film he appeared in was Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Tributes for Vinod Khanna started flowing immediately after the news of demise broke.

 

bollywoodBollywood Reacts On Vinod Khannavinod khanna