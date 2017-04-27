Vinod Khanna Passes Away, Bollywood Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tribute!

Bollywood veteran actor Vinod Khanna passes away, Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and others pay respect.

Bollywood veteran actor Vinod Khanna who was suffering from cancer passed away on Thursday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. Last month, Vinod Khanna’s ailing picture from the hospital had gone viral on social media, and the picture had left his fans upset. Now it comes as a shock to know that the legendary actor is no more.

“Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma”, read the statement from the hospital.

Vinod Khanna acted in lead roles in many superhit films and is best remembered for his performance in the movies like Mere Apne, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Gaddaar (1973 film), Jail Yatra, Imtihaan, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Inkaar, Kuchhe Dhaage, Amar Akbar Anthony, Rajput, Qurbani, Kudrat, Dayavan, Kaarnama,Suryaa: An Awakening and Jurm

In 1982, at the peak of his film career, Khanna temporarily quit the film industry to follow his spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh.After a five-year hiatus, he returned to the Hindi film industry giving two back to back hit films Insaaf and Satyamev Jayate.

Vinod was a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party member of the Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. The actor is survived by wife Kavita Khanna and his four children, Rahul Khanna, Akshaye Khanna, Sakshi Khanna and Shraddha Khanna. The last film he appeared in was Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Tributes for Vinod Khanna started flowing immediately after the news of demise broke.

Will miss you Amar. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

#VinodKhanna ji had a magnetic charm & persona. Both on & off screen. He was kind, affectionate & helpful. Loved his panther like walk. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/q01Hmqxbdp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) April 27, 2017

Remembering the good times with you,Vinod. Thank you for being my friend. pic.twitter.com/hvZoYeQMEF — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Sad to learn about the passing away of #VinodKhanna Sir,one of the most charismatic actors…truly end of an era.Condolences to the family🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2017

Heartbreaking news.We lose a legend and the handsomest,most charismatic,stylish and awesome actor. #VinodKhanna a sad sad day. #RIPvinodji pic.twitter.com/rG1zjWfJeQ — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 27, 2017

His screen presence is unparalleled even today…his super star swag is what we grew up on….RIP #VinodKhanna …thoughts and prayers…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 27, 2017

They don’t make em like him anymore… pic.twitter.com/4mf8Xw8exs — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 27, 2017

RIP vinod khanna sir…sad day..u will be missed!! — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) April 27, 2017

God’abode is ultimate destination for all. But some people leave their mark behind. #RIPVinodKhanna jolly person. Met him once. My prayers — Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) April 27, 2017

#VinodKhanna rip. You defined the words #hunk #handsome #macho Honour to know you since my childhood. So many memories of you — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) April 27, 2017

Sad to know about #VinodKhanna. Talented, gracious, style icon & a magnanimous personality. Will miss you sir. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WWI0btBxfO — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 27, 2017

RIP #VinodKhanna … Indian cinema just lost one of its coolest . Energy and prayers to the loved ones. #Legend — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) April 27, 2017