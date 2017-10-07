Vinod Khanna’s Son Sakshi Khanna Gets Emotional, Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Late Father’s Birthday!

It is late veteran actor Vinod Khanna’s birthday today, on which his son Sakshi Khanna has dedicated a note to him!

The entire Indian cinema, as well as the fans, were shaken with the news of the death of veteran actor Vinod Khanna. The actor, who had an incredible journey in the industry, passed away this year on the morning of April 27, at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness.

It is the late actor’s birthday today. Had he been alive he would have turned 71 today. To celebrate the special day, the legend’s son Sakshi Khanna dedicated a heartfelt note to him.

Sakshi took to Instagram to share a special message for his dad. And along with the message, he shared an old picture of himself with his father.

His message reads, “Death is nothing at all, I have only slipped into the next room I am I and you are you Whatever we were to each other, that we are still. Call me by my old familiar name, Speak to me in the easy way which you always used Put no difference in your tone, Wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes we enjoyed together. Play, smile, think of me, pray for me. Let my name be ever the household world that it always was, Let it be spoken without effect, without the trace of shadow on it. Life means all that it ever meant. It it the same as it ever was, there is unbroken continuity. Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight? I am waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere very near, Just around the corner. All is well.” #HappyBirthdayDad”

Check out the post here…



