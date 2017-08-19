This Viral Video Of Kid Being Treat Cruelly While Studying Has Left Virat Kohli, Dia Mirza Angry!

Social media has a far reach in the world. We all are aware of the fact that viral videos, jokes, and other happenings reach people in the world at high speed on apps and other social media platforms. Since today morning, a video of a kid crying while studying is doing rounds on the social media. While many have found the video hilarious, some are depressed seeing the kid crying and being treated violently.

The video sees a mother/teacher scolding the small kid while making him do his studies. The kid looks scared and just can’t stop crying while by hearting the numbers. The video has left Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, Dia Mirza and others angry.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Virat Kohli, who was very hurtful after watching the video of a kid being beaten up while studying, write, “The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful.”

The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

TV star Karan Wahi also shared the video and wrote, “Dont have kids if u wanna raise them like this… If anyone knows who the woman is plz report .. For anyone and everyone , teach kids with love and patience…”

Dont have kids if u wanna raise them like this… If anyone knows who the woman is plz report .. For anyone and everyone , teach kids with love and patience… A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

Also, check out the snaps of how Dia Mirza, Arjun Rampal, and Jennifer Winget have reacted to Virat Kohli and Karan Wahi’s video.