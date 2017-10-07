Virat Kohli Desires To Watch Secret Superstar Before Sachin Tendulkar

Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli recently collaborated for a Diwali special chat show.

While on the shoot, Virat expressed a desire to watch Aamir’s upcoming film, Secret Superstar before Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli joked that Sachin Tendulkar is always the first one to catch Aamir’s movies and this time, the actor should make an exception and let Virat watch the film before Sachin.

Aamir and Sachin are known to be close friends, and Sachin has attended special screenings of almost all of Aamir’s films, including Dhoom: 3 (2013), PK (2014) and Dangal (2016).

Virat who is currently busy with his work commitments will soon be catching up with Aamir Khan who has promised him to have a special screening.

Secret Superstar which is touted to be a film based on music, brings out the inner superstar of a teenage girl who is dreaming to become a singer and how she fulfills her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

