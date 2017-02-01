Vishal Bhardwaj Recreates His Old Track Tippa For Rangoon

The soon to be released track, ‘Tippa,’ from ‘Rangoon‘ is all set to enthrall the audience with its catchy, rhythmical music. A little known fascinating fact about the song is that it is a remake of Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar‘s old title track of ‘Alice In Wonderland’ a Japanese animated television series, dubbed in Hindi.

This isn’t the first time we see Vishal remaking one of his old songs. The famous ‘Dhan te nan’ from ‘Kaminey‘ was also a rehashed version of a song he had composed for a television serial called ‘Gubbare’ on Zee TV. Looks like his romantic liaison with his earlier work continues!

With ‘Tippa,’ Vishal Bhardwaj has re-invented himself by giving a refreshing melody and a good mix of the old and new music styles in this lively and entertaining number.

It would be highly interesting to watch visuals as well of the song, as it is choreographed by none other than Farah Khan, who is teaming up with the ace film maker Vishal Bhardwaj.

‘Rangoon‘ music album is already creating waves with tracks like ‘Bloody Hell,’ ‘Yeh Ishq Hai‘ and ‘Mere Miyan Gaye England‘ being loved by the audience. ‘Tippa‘ is going to be yet another addition to this incredible soundtrack.

‘Rangoon‘ is an intense love triangle with Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles, set against the backdrop of World War II.

Rangoon directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures is all set to hit the theaters on February 24, 2017.

