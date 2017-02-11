Vishal Bhardwaj Shoots In A Real Cemetery Filled With Indian Soldiers In ‘Rangoon’

Vishal Bhardwaj is known to immerse himself into the film that he makes. He does extensive research to make sure everything is perfect for the film’s content. For this, he traveled widely across the north-east for finding places for the shooting of ‘Rangoon.’

During his quest for perfect shoot locations, he came across a huge cemetery in Manipur, which was filled with Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the World War II and he was extremely emotionally moved. He was taken aback with the huge number of plaques and names of so many Indian soldiers, who were somehow buried there and are long forgotten by people.

It is a great part of our Indian history and Vishal was compelled to make people aware of what had transpired with so many of our brave soldiers. So he decided to include the cemetery in ‘Rangoon,’ showcasing how difficult it is to witness the tragic death of so many soldiers who fought valiantly and now rest in peace.

With ‘Rangoon,’ Vishal Bhardwaj portrays an intense period drama, set against the backdrop of World War II, which focuses on love, war and deceit with a stellar cast of Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor.

The trailer and songs are already garnering positive response and the audience is eagerly looking forward to the film. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, ‘Rangoon‘ is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.

